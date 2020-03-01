Biden calls Chris Wallace 'Chuck' right after dismissing questions about his mental capacity

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Shelby Talcott

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Vice President Joe Biden called Fox News’ Chris Wallace by the wrong name during his first interview with the host since 2007 after dismissing questions surrounding his mental capacity.

Biden spoke on “Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace” and was asked to respond to comments, including from President Donald Trump, questioning his mental capacity due to numerous gaffes. It was his first interview this election cycle on the network, and the former vice president responded by calling Wallace “Chuck.”

“Mr. Vice President, I don’t especially like asking you about this but it is an issue in the campaign, and that has been your sometimes shaky performance on the campaign trail,” Wallace said before pointing out examples of his gaffes, including comments from Trump. Biden dismissed the notion before making yet another gaffe.

“I’m not gonna try to, you know, assign names and insults to the stable genius,” Biden responded. “This is a guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing, he doesn’t know how to run the country, he is making us more unsafe the way he’s responding to the coronavirus. He’s done virtually nothing well that I can see, and so I can hardly wait to debate him on stage. I want people to see me standing next to him and him standing next to me. We’ll see whose sleepy.”

“All right, Chuck, thank you very much,” Biden then said to Wallace after the journalist thanked him for appearing on the show.

WATCH:

“All right, it’s Chris, but anyway,” Wallace replied.

The former vice president responded that he “just did Chuck,” blaming the gaffe on back-t0-back interviews so early in the morning.

“Chris! I just did Chris,” Biden said. “No, no, I just did Chuck. I tell you what, man, these [interviews] are back to back. I don’t know how you do it early in the morning, too.”

