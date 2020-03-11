SECTIONS
Biden rolls, winning Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri

Joe gains momentum as Bernie falters

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:08pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Joe Biden will win the pivotal primary contest in the state of Michigan, in addition to his victories in Mississippi and Missouri earlier Tuesday night, Fox News projects, building on the former vice president's momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago and bringing him much closer to the Democratic presidential nomination.

With these wins alone, Biden is likely to substantially grow his delegate lead over Sanders, even as the results of three more races are still outstanding.

The win in Michigan, in particular, was a body blow to Sanders, who narrowly pulled off an upset in the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton and had fought anew to demonstrate his appeal in the vital Rust Belt state this time around. The Midwestern battleground state helped send President Trump to the White House, although his margin of victory there during the general election was only about 10,000 votes.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden rolls, winning Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri
