Biden scores big in Tuesday primaries

(FOX NEWS) -- Joe Biden has decisively won the delegate-rich Florida and Illinois primaries, Fox News projects, further cementing the former vice president as the dominant frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination over rival Bernie Sanders.

Florida and Illinois will award a hefty 219 and 155 pledged delegates, respectively, meaning Biden will significantly pad his growing delegate lead from these victories.

Polls have also closed in Arizona, which has 67 delegates to offer, but it is too early to call. Biden has an early lead over Sanders in the state, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis, a rolling survey of almost 1,900 Arizonans -- including early voters and those who cast their ballots Tuesday.

