Biden stumbles again, CNN claims Trump team using deceptive editing

(DAILY CALLER) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stumbled over his words during a Saturday speech in Kansas City, Missouri, resulting in a video clip by White House social media director Dan Scavino that made Biden appear to endorse the reelection of President Donald Trump.

After the video posted on Twitter, it was pointed out that it had been deceptivley edited to leave out Biden’s full comment and that the notion that Biden endorsed Trump’s reelection was false given the full context of his statement.

The former vice president, who has regained his frontrunner status after his victories last week in the Super Tuesday primaries, first suggested that negative campaigning would hurt the Democrats’ chances of regaining the White House in November before stumbling over his words.

Read the full story ›