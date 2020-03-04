Biden wins Minnesota, Oklahoma and Tennessee, as Bernie takes Utah, Colorado

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Minnesota a day after Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the presidential primary and gave him her endorsement.

In a second round of results, Biden also won Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took Colorado and Utah.

Biden now has primary victories in seven Super Tuesday states with Sanders only winning two so far.

Biden had already taken home a trio of projected victories in the first hour of results gathering, claiming victory in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Early projections showed Biden leading the rest of the Democratic field in the Southern states won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Exit polls showed Biden benefitted in a key drill down: voters who had decided on their pick in just the past few days.

The night’s biggest prize by far, California, is expected to give Sanders a massive boost, thanks in large part of his favorability numbers among Hispanic voters. Heading into Tuesday, Sanders held a double-digit lead over Biden in the Real Clear Politics California polling average.

Texas, the second-biggest delegate count of the night, featured a much closer race, with Sanders and Biden separated by less than 2 points when voting opened Tuesday morning. Sanders did win his home state of Vermont and will likely take the bulk of the state’s 16 pledged delegates.

Former New York City Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg also scored an early victory, earning 5 of American Samoa’s delegates. Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received one of the six available delegates. American Samoan chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude endorsed him on Monday.

Massachusetts, home state of Democratic Sen. and 2020 long shot Elizabeth Warren, is currently too close to call.

14 states, American Samoa, and Democrats abroad all voted Tuesday on their pick for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Though Sanders scored wins in 2 of the first 3 contests, Biden took home victory Saturday in South Carolina. It was first ever presidential primary or caucus win across three presidential campaigns and lead to a run of high-profile endorsements, including former primary candidates Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the only other candidate in the race to earn any delegates heading into Tuesday (7). Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had consistently finished in the first four contests with less than 3% of the vote.

The biggest unknown on Tuesday was Bloomberg, who has spent nearly $700 million of his $60 billion fortune on advertising campaigns after jumping into the race. Bloomberg had not yet appeared on any primary ballots before Tuesday, and despite his two lackluster debate performances, has moved into third place in a Real Clear Politics national polling average.

1,357 pledged delegates will be up for grabs on Tuesday. A candidate must earn 1,991 pledged delegates in order to secure the nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

