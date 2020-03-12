Bill forcing women to see baby on ultrasound before having abortion passes

(THE INDEPENDENT) -- The entire female body of the Utah Senate staged a walkout in protest of an abortion bill mandating women to be shown the foetus on an ultrasound before being allowed to have the procedure.

All six female members of the Senate refused to vote on the bill and left the room, leaving only male peers to vote on Wednesday.

However, the influence of the lawmakers could not have changed the fate of the proposal which passed despite their absence with 16 votes to 7.

