Bill Gates resigns from Microsoft board

(ZERO HEDGE) One hour after the close of another one of the most tumultuous weeks in Wall Street history, Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, resigned from the company's board.

Earlier today, Gates stepped down from the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by his friend and fellow billionaire, Warren Buffett. Both men have been in the press a lot lately amid the market turmoil (Buffett) and viral panic (Gates).

Gates, who gave up the chairman role in 2014 and hasn't been the active leader of the company since 2008, stepped down from the board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities.

Read the full story ›