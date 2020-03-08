Black-light photos show importance of washing hands amid outbreak

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) A series of photos highlighting the importance of washing your hands properly have gone viral online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, continues to spread around the world, health organisations have been urging people to carry out basic protective measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease, including washing their hands.

While it may seem obvious, a series of black light photos have emerged online proving there is a difference between washing your hands and washing them well.

