Blackburn to Pelosi: 'You're not fooling anyone'

'This is the same person that fiddled around with a sham impeachment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 31, 2020 at 8:57am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for accusing President Trump of not adequately responding to the arrival of the coronavirus in the United States.

"This is the same person that fiddled around with a sham impeachment* that wasted valuable time," Blackburn, a Republican, tweeted. "You’re not fooling anyone, Nancy."

Over the weekend, Pelosi said Trump's response to the coronavirus and the need for more medical supplies were causing people to lose their lives.

