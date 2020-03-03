Do these blacks evidence a satanic spirit 'Out of Africa'?

I've concluded that "Out of Africa" is more than a Meryl Streep movie about adultery and fornication with Robert Redford, lions, tigers and Africans as a backdrop.

Considering the craziness of many blacks, "Out of Africa" is a Satanic, parasitic hallucinogenic that was found in carrion, ingested by animals, which were later killed and eaten by Africans. The Satanic psychotropic once consumed by the Africans had wide-ranging generational periods of incubation before destroying the mental and emotional stability of those recognized today as African Americans. This demonic psychotropic has consumed the mind of great numbers of these so-called African Americans, leaving them spiritually dead in a fog of hatred and mind-numbing envy that is self-limiting.

It's that which I proffered above, or many so-called African Americans are born with an evil spirit or develop a spirit of acrimony that can only be defined as Satanic.

I've long argued that the antipathy many so-called African Americans derive such great delight in voicing, is anti-God. There's nothing scriptural or biblical about it. It's a manic form of hebephrenia that's responsible for driving near uncountable numbers of these people to prejudice.

It would be bad enough if this Satanic psychotropic infected only African Americans; but it has spread with an ecclesiastical virility not witnessed since the spread of Gnosticism in the early church.

The Satanic parasite is responsible for susceptibility to a level of unchecked cerebral disorder that calls the most innocuous thing offensive.

A perfect example is the current idiocy playing out at Western Michigan University. As if there aren't more important things to be upset about, those comprising the Black Student Union are in absolute uproar after a black student suffered emotional angst "when a predominantly white choir sang Wade in the Water." (See: "White Choir Sings Black Spirituals, And All Hell Breaks Loose," Todd Starnes, WND.com, Feb. 26.)

In a statement, the Black Student Union stated: "We as a collective are appalling [sic] that this took place on our campus. This act is a further example and reflection of the racial insensitivity and ignorance that has been allowed to occur on Michigan's campus."

These pitiful excuses for humanity could not portray a more graphic example of the demonic parasite infecting the minds of their kind. Think how irrational it is for these people to attempt to privatize the singing of spiritual hymns. Their kind claim insult because Santa Claus is white and call Easter a racist holiday because of dark chocolate Easter bunnies.

They are beyond intellectually dishonest and stenotopic. In fact it is their narrow range of adaptability, which defines stenotopic, that epitomizes them and their kind.

I find it appalling that of all the things that could justifiably anger these people, they choose something as innocuous as a white choir singing hymns written by a black person.

These Western Michigan University under-educated and deeply deceived students aren't upset that nearly 20 million black children have been murdered by abortion. They aren't protesting the reality that on average every seven out of ten homes that qualify as black or so-called African American families are headed by single parents – specifically single mothers – too many of whom selfishly disregarded the welfare of their children. Instead of behaving as responsible adults and waiting until they can afford a pizza to have children, they behave like promiscuous alley-cats and then punish the child by paying to have him or her murdered. Either that or they make the child suffer the other extreme – growing up in poverty with siblings from different men and no father in the home.

Rational people question why these so-called students are not taking advantage of the economy created under President Trump to position themselves for success. Being reduced to complaining that white people are singing hymns written by black hymn writers, the color of Santa Claus, chocolate candy and black jellybeans speaks more to how good their kind actually have it than it does to a system they consider unfair.

This mentality is either the result of a generational gestation of demonic parasite that came out of Africa with those they call ancestors, or a refusal to take personal responsibility for bad outcomes born out of bad decisions.

I would also say that it's time for these people to stop being African Americans and start being responsible Americans. Africa has done nothing to better the situations of Americans. And yet, Americans like these students, who are fixated upon skin color, search for things to be offended about rather than searching for quantifiable and realistic keys to success.

Perhaps instead of being upset about the skin color of the person singing a hymn, these students should consider that the God these hymns are sung unto doesn't recognize skin color. He recognizes whether or not the person has confessed their sinful ways, repented of them and accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior.