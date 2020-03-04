Bloomberg News changes election coverage again now that Mike quit

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Bloomberg News, the media outlet owned by the failed 2020 presidential candidate, will change its policies around covering the November election moving forward.

The former New York City mayor dropped out of the race on Wednesday morning following a poor performance on Super Tuesday.

"Now that Mike has said he is leaving the race for President, we will return to our normal coverage of the election; we will follow exactly the same coverage rules for the Democratic presidential candidates and President Donald Trump," a memo from Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait to Bloomberg editorial and research staff, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, read.

Read the full story ›