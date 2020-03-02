Pete defeat: Buttigieg quits presidential race

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his presidential campaign, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times and The Washington Post were just two of the outlets reporting Sunday that Buttigieg planned to make a formal announcement later in the evening.

The general sentiment from the Buttigieg camp appeared to be that the former mayor simply did not see a path forward when it came to winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Buttigieg prevailed in the Iowa caucuses last month, and finished a close second in the New Hampshire primary behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who's widely regarded as the front-runner for the nomination.

But he finished third in the Nevada caucuses and fourth in Saturday's South Carolina primary, which former Vice President Joe Biden won.

And despite his early success, Buttigieg was struggling nationally -- as of Sunday, the RealClearPolitics polling average had him with just 11 percent support nationwide.

"We are making a change in our travel plans and traveling to South Bend rather than to Texas. I'm gonna be making an announcement there about the future of the campaign," Buttigieg told reporters Sunday, according to MSNBC.

The news that Buttigieg is dropping out represents a major shakeup in the Democratic primary race with Super Tuesday, when Democratic voters in 14 states will cast their votes, just two days away.

Pete Buttigieg voters — who is their second choice in the Dem primary? Per @MorningConsult: 21% say Sanders

19% say Biden

19% say Warren

And Buttigieg's reported departure from the race leaves just five major candidates standing: Biden, Sanders, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

