Bright side: Coronavirus bringing couples, communities closer together

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — It’s hard not to feel at least a little down these days. The coronavirus is absolutely dominating the headlines and our lives, and most of the stories aren’t exactly positive. If you’re looking for a silver lining in all this, a recent survey of 2,000 residents in the United Kingdom has identified a few unexpected benefits of the COVID-19 situation.

In this modern age, it’s become increasingly common for neighbors and community members to ignore each other and almost never speak. Well, 25% of respondents agree the coronavirus outbreak has led to conversations with neighbors (at a safe distance, of course) who they hardly knew at all before a few weeks ago. Additionally, 64% believe that COVID-19 has brought their community closer together in a variety of ways.

It’s well established at this point that the elderly and immunocompromised are particularly vulnerable to the virus. So, 30% of respondents have started checking in on their older relatives and 23% are doing the same for neighbors in need. A full third of survey participants have started grocery shopping for neighbors and family members who are unable to leave the house.

