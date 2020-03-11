SECTIONS
Brit Hume suggests Biden 'getting senile'

'I don't think there's any doubt'

(FOX NEWS) -- Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that a series of slip-ups by former Vice President Joe Biden during his campaign for the Democratic nomination suggest that the 77-year-old former senator, "like so many people his age, is losing his memory and is getting senile."

"I don't think there's any doubt about this," Hume said. "I have traces of this myself. I know what it feels like. Sometimes you're confused, sometimes you can't remember, 'What are you supposed to do the next morning?' -- and I'm not running for president and it's probably a good thing I'm not."

Hume added that Biden's recent performance on the campaign trail is different from his long history of gaffes: "If you've known him long enough, you kind of get used to that and you think they're kind of funny and they're just part of who he is and they're kind of harmless ..."

Read the full story ›

