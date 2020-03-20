SECTIONS
California under 'stay-home' order for everyone

40 million residents affected

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2020 at 10:46am
(FOX NEWS) -- California is now living its first full day under some of the most wide-reaching measures in the country, aimed at halting the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the “stay home” order for the state’s nearly 40 million residents on Thursday night

“We need to bend the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said during a news conference. “There’s a social contract here. People, I think, recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







