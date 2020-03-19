Californians are calling 911 on their coughing neighbors

(FOX NEWS) Multiple police departments in Southern California say they have been receiving more 911 calls from residents concerned that their coughing neighbor may have the coronavirus.

The phone calls have increased concurrently with the number of coronavirus cases in Riverside and San Bernardino County, the Desert Sun reported.

Sgt. Mike Casavan of the Palm Springs Police Department told the outlet on Monday that dispatchers have received at least five of these types of calls in the past week. Police Cmdr. Paul Herrera of neighboring Cathedral City said dispatchers have received similar calls.

