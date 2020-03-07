California's government has turned homelessness into big business

(REASON) At a leftist event years ago, I heard a speaker disparage economist Adam Smith and his idea that a nation can best prosper by letting individuals make their own decisions. With the Bernie Sanders candidacy on the rise, anti-market attitudes have gained steam—even among people who express them on nifty electronic gadgets and do so, presumably, with a full belly. Attendees seemed to find the Smith approach crazy.

Granted, the "invisible hand" of the marketplace is, well, invisible. One doesn't see the millions of individual decisions that place the exact widget you need for your repair project in your hardware store. I'm not sure why leftists don't see the marvel of this process. If they want real insanity, they should look at the alternative: the clenched and visible fist of government.

You might have noticed California is enduring housing and homeless crises. The market solution to housing shortages is simple: Government should reduce regulations, slow-growth restrictions, rent controls and fees that limit supply and drive up prices. Let builders build. Homelessness is a more complicated problem because homeless people often have addiction and mental-health issues, but more housing would help.

Read the full story ›