Campus paper urges switch to pass/fail grading during coronavirus outbreak

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The editorial board of The Daily Princetonian is urging the Ivy League school to switch to a pass/fail grading system during the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the alternate grading scheme will “limit inequities, as well as the harms faced by the least-advantaged among us” during the school’s switch to a system of virtual coursework.

Princeton is among the innumerable colleges and universities that have switched to online classes in an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Multiple staff members at Princeton have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

The editorial board of The Princetonian argued on Saturday that the school’s administration should switch to a simpler “pass/D/fail” grading system, in which students either pass a course, receive a low D for their coursework, or flunk it altogether. The board conceded that the plan was “imperfect,” but that the chaotic logistics of the virtual class paradigm demand it:

