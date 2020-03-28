SECTIONS
Cat in Belgium 1st known to test positive for coronavirus

WND News Services
Published March 28, 2020
(NEW YORK POST) A cat in Belgium has tested positive for the coronavirus after catching the potentially deadly bug from an infected owner, officials said Friday.

The sick pet in Liège tested positive after showing classic symptoms of COVID-19 — including difficulty breathing — a week after its owner first fell sick, health officials told a press conference, the Brussels Times reports.

While it is the first known infection of a cat, two dogs in Hong Kong have previously tested positive — with the first, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, dying after returning home from quarantine.

