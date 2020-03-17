Catholic League wants Tlaib punished for 'obscene' assault on faith

The Catholic League is urging the House Ethics Committee to punish U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for her retweet of a Twitter post that said, "F--- a National day of prayer."

CNS News reported Catholic League President Bill Donohue wrote to House Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., asking for the reprimand for her "obscene assault on people of faith."

The original tweet was from anti-gun activist David Hogg, a teen who rose to fame after surviving a high school shooting in Florida in 2018.

[Be warned of foul language in tweet:]

Don’t let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic. Fuck a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action. pic.twitter.com/mYhpbbhTDP — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 15, 2020

Hogg's Twitter message followed President Trump's proclamation designating March 15 as a national day of prayer, inviting people of all faiths to participate.

"Don't let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic. F*** a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action," Hogg wrote.

In Trump's "Proclamation on the National Day of Prayer for all Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts", he said that in the nation's "times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty."

Donohue, in his letter to Deutch, said Tlaib's "reputation for using filthy language is well known, but it is typically aimed at some person whom she loathes."

"Many Christians and Jews loathe her for her hate speech as well, but they don’t resort to obscenities. Now she has targeted entire collectivities, crossing the line by insulting Catholics, Protestants, Jews, Mormons, Muslims and people of all faiths," the letter said.

"At the very least, the House Ethics Committee should reprimand her."

On the day she was sworn in as a Congress member in January 2019, Tlaib told supporters in reference to Trump, "We're gonna go in and impeach the motherf****r!"

The Democrats eventually launched an impeachment investigation that failed in the Senate.