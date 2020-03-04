Catholic school's 'Woman of the World' event features abortion champions

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Catholic university in Maryland is hosting an event “celebrat[ing] the power of women and girls” that will feature a host of pro-abortion-rights and gay activist speakers, including several dissident nuns, along with the former president of Planned Parenthood and a former affiliate of the pro-abortion group NARAL.

The “WOW – Women of the World Festival” is billed as “presented by Notre Dame of Maryland University.” The event, which occurs this weekend, will take place at Baltimore’s Columbus Center.

The conservative student group TFP Student Action last week sharply criticized the event, pointing out many of its speakers have expressed and advocated beliefs directly in opposition to some of the fundamental teachings of the Catholic church. Its featured speaker list includes journalist Soledad O’Brien, former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, and actress Amber Tamblyn.

