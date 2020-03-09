Chick-fil-A founder's daughter speaks out

(FOX NEWS) -- Chick-fil-A employees are known for going above and beyond to serve their customers, from returning lost cash to rescuing a woman's cell phone from a storm drain, but it all started years ago.

Trudy Cathy White, the daughter of Chick-fil-A founder, S. Truett Cathy, and his wife Jeannette, told Fox News about the "real heart and soul" behind the faith-based fast food restaurant beloved by Americans.

"Few people know the story of my mom, and she was a remarkable lady that supported, not only my dad, our family, but really our family business," White told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt ahead of her new book, "A Quiet Strength: The Life and Legacy of Jeannette M. Cathy," which hits bookshelves Tuesday.

Read the full story ›