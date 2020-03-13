Chicoms must pay for impact of COVID-19

Let me say one thing up front. The Chinese people are a good people, but the government of Communist China, and for that matter our own so-called Deep State in government, must be held legally responsible for the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic now engulfing this nation.

Many reputable people and organizations have come to the conclusion that this crisis began when a Chinese biological weapons facility accidentally released the COVID-19 virus into the atmosphere. An opinion column in The Hill states:

"The conventional, and mostly likely, view of the COVID-19 outbreak is that it originated in Wuhan, China, near the most sophisticated Chinese bioweapons lab and then proceeded into the world from there, leaving people to guess whether it originated in the lab and leaked, came from wild bats or snakes, or came from exotic meat market." ["The Coronavirus: Blueprint for Bioterrorism," The Hill, March 9, 2020.]

Similarly, Steven W. Mosher writes in the New York Post that shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak, "evidence emerged suggesting that (a bioweapons leak did happen), as the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology released a new directive titled: 'Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus.' … Read that again. It sure sounds like China has a problem keeping dangerous pathogens in test tubes where they belong doesn't it? And, just how many 'microbiology labs' are there in China that handle 'advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus'? It turns out that in all of China, there is only one. And this one is located in the Chinese city of Wuhan that just happens to be the epicenter of the epidemic." ["Don't Buy China's Story: The Coronavirus May Have Leaked from a Lab," New York Post, February 22, 2020.]

This more than likely scenario notwithstanding, why is it that our Deep State intelligence agencies failed to learn of this deadly leak at the outset? While their mass surveillance capabilities have been trained on millions of innocent Americans in recent years, under the "leadership" of the NSA, CIA, the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI – for which I obtained two court rulings that this mass surveillance is unconstitutional – why did these spy agencies not alert President Trump at the earliest, after a proper use of surveillance, to the threat posed by this apparent leak in a Chinese biological weapons laboratory in Wuhan?

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Could it be that they are either completely incompetent, a real possibility given their failure to confirm the lack of weapons of mass destruction by Saddam Hussein's Iraq, or did they withhold this intelligence to create a crisis that could ultimately cost The Donald reelection in 2020? Given that loyal minions of Obama's intelligence czars John Brennan, former CIA director, and James Clapper, former DNI, are still embedded in these intelligence agencies, the latter is more than mere speculation. Having failed to remove the president as a result of the Russian and Ukrainian witch hunts and ensuing impeachment proceedings, by allowing for a major health crisis to take hold, causing a free fall in our stock market and our economy, this is one way for the Deep State in the intelligence agencies and FBI to accomplish their nefarious ends.

One thing is for sure, in the world we now live in, when governments speak, they are usually lying. Neither the government of Communist China nor our own Deep State officials, all of whom are hostile to President Trump, can be believed.

For this reason, last week Freedom Watch and I filed Freedom of Information Act requests to get to the bottom of what our Deep State intelligence agencies knew and when they knew it. Freedom Watch will pursue these cases to the limit, as expeditiously as possible.

Just as important, Freedom Watch will be filing in the next few days a class action lawsuit against the Communist Chinese for the huge and mounting damage they have done to Americans, not just with regard to their health, but also the economic and emotional damage that has been caused.

In this regard, the Communist Chinese have no legal immunity from suit, as the propagation of biological weapons is expressly outlawed by a number of international conventions and laws, including the Geneva Conventions. And, if one should ask how our clients would be able to collect on any court award of damages, just keep in mind that the Communist Chinese currently have trillions of dollars in assets invested in U.S. banks, securities and other forms of American investments. These assets could be attached and liquidated.

Just as President Trump asked the question during the 2016 presidential campaign why former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama did not require the Iraqis to pay with their oil revenues for the costly war that removed Saddam Hussein, why should China now not have to pay for the huge damage it has caused to Americans and their business, financial and emotional well-being? In this way, we would avoid having the U.S. taxpayer have to empty out his or her pockets for the bankrupting financial stimulus that is now about to be enacted by Congress and likely signed by President Trump. Why must Americans have to foot the bill?

And bringing the Communist Chinese to their financial knees would serve another purpose: to level the playing field with regard to their dishonest trade and business practices including the theft of our intellectual property, which even before the outbreak of COVID-19 had severely harmed our economy and well-being.

So, if you and/or your loved ones have been affected and damaged, either personally or professionally by the growing COVID-19 pandemic, contact me at [email protected] and we will consider including you as a patriotic client in our class action lawsuit.

We the People must take this on ourselves, as our worthless and comprised attorney general, Bill Barr, clearly will not – based on his taking a dive on other much less severe and pressing issues. In fact, do not be surprised to see our so-called Department of Justice intervene in our class action lawsuit against the Chicoms, arguing for and defending them rather than we Americans, again at our taxpayer expense.

Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org to enlist in our Justice League and to donate to this and other causes, as this will be an expensive but necessary endeavor, as our survival personally and as a nation is at stake. Please also listen to my daily podcast embedded below, which is my legal "call to arms."