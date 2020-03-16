China is exporting far more than coronavirus

While I love people from every country around the world, I can't say the same about their governments.

China is already in global hot water for being the petri dish in which the COVID-19 (coronavirus) spawned. But that culpability and atrocity might pale in comparison to what else the Chinese Red State is doing.

The Chinese regime has been found guilty of continuing to kill tens of thousands of prisoners of faith and conscience annually and then sell their organs for profit. That was the final judgment on March 1 from an independent people's tribunal based in London, as outlined in a 160-page report, which includes an additional 300 pages of witness testimonies and submissions.

For those who didn't know about these atrocities against humanity, the report explained:

For over a decade the People's Republic of China has stood publicly accused of acts of cruelty and wickedness that match the cruelty and wickedness of medieval torturers and executioners. If the accusations are true, then thousands of innocent people have been killed … having their bodies – the physical integrity of their beings – cut open while still alive for their kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, cornea and skin to be removed and turned into commodities for sale. Those innocents were killed by doctors simply because they believed, for example, in truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance and lived lives of healthy exercise and meditation and because the way they lived was seen as dangerous to the interests and objectives of the totalitarian state of the People's Republic of China. And yet the People's Republic of China has done little to challenge the accusations except to say that they were politically motivated lies. … If the accusations are proved, they will, inevitably, be compared to the worst atrocities committed in conflicts of the 20th century; but victim for victim and death for death, the gassing of the Jews by the Nazis, the massacre by the Khmer Rouge or the butchery to death of the Rwanda Tutsis may not be worse than cutting out the hearts, other organs and the very souls of living, blameless, harmless, peaceable people.

The chairman of the tribunal was Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, who previously led the prosecution of former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for war crimes at the International Criminal Tribunal.

According to the Epoch Times, "Four methods of forced organ harvesting are currently known: killing prisoners by removing their organs; harvesting organs from prisoners after lethal injection; harvesting from prisoners who weren't dead after execution by shooting; and 'organ harvesting under the pretext of brain death.'"

In 2015, the Chinese government said it would cease forced organ harvesting from executed prisoners and rely exclusively on a new voluntary donation system.

But just months ago, in November 2019, a study published in the scientific journal BMC Medical Ethics found that "Beijing's reported organ donation numbers don't stack up, and there is highly compelling evidence that they are being falsified." (The availability of organs cannot be accounted for by the number of death-row executions and voluntary organ donations.)

The reason for the discrepancy is based in the inhibition and refusal of the Chinese people to donate their organs, which was made clear last year when the University of Arizona hosted a panel on China's forced organ harvesting.

Weldon Gilcrease, M.D., deputy director of DAFOH and a director and assistant professor of oncology at the University of Utah School of Medicine, explained: "Prior to 1999, [the] number of liver transplantations taking place in China was about 15 to 20 per year as an entire country, because there is a culture code within China that you take your body into [the] next life, so your organs must stay intact. Therefore, the donation rate is extremely low."

After 1999, however, there was an absolute explosion in the number of organ transplants in China, Dr. Gilcrease explained.

Since the early 2000s, Chinese hospitals have been providing live organs on demand. In just a few days or weeks, perfectly matched organs can "magically be acquired." And we aren't just talking about harvesting a few available organs; rather, there are 60,000 to 100,000 major organ transplant cases per year in China.

It was back in 2006 that former Canadian Secretary of State David Kilgour and human rights lawyer David Matas removed the Chinese veil of secrecy by uncovering evidence that Falun Gong prisoners of conscience were being murdered on demand to supply China's organ transplant industry.

In fact, there has been so much harvesting of human organs in China that it has become a major export industry, too, with even some Western countries in support, including "Canada, among other developed countries," as the Epoch Times again reported.

Fortunately, most developed countries have opposed it.

The European Union and the United States have condemned forced organ harvesting. And countries like Israel, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Taiwan and Norway have already enacted anti-organ trafficking legislation.

The Chinese regime's human rights abuses were just highlighted in a U.S. State Department report, including its state-sanctioned practice of killing prisoners of conscience for organ transplant surgery.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at press briefings last week and last July that China's persecution, abuse and atrocities against those who are simply expressing and practicing compassionate religious beliefs – including "underground" and "expendable" Christians, Tibetans and Muslims – is the "stain of the century."

"It's imprisoning religious minorities in internment camps – part of its historic antipathy to religious believers," Pompeo explained.

He concluded, "We pray for a day when Cubans, Venezuelans, Chinese, Iranians, and all peoples can speak and assemble freely without fear of their own governments."

My wife, Gena, and I are grateful that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has drafted a resolution to expose China's barbaric human rights record as the basis for the country being unfit to host the Olympic Games in 2022.

When you write or call your government representatives and President Trump about continuing to fight to free the U.S. from its dependency upon China, particularly in the areas of medicine and antibiotics, tell them to fight even more ferociously against Beijing's atrocities of forced organ harvesting and trafficking.

Whether aiding us to fight against COVID-19, sparing human life in the womb or warring against brutal regimes that torture and kill their own people for the profit of organ sales, the wisdom of Thomas Jefferson applies: "The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only legitimate object of good government."