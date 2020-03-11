China now denies 'Wuhan coronavirus' came from communist nation

The coronavirus originally was dubbed the "Wuhan coronavirus" because it was believed to have orginated in the northeastern Chinese city.

Communist Chinese authorities acknowledged that origin, but now, with the outbreak regarded as a global pandemic, they are reversing course.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said "some in the media say this coronavirus is a China virus."

"This is extremely irresponsible and we firmly oppose that. We are still tracing the origin of the virus and there is no conclusion yet," he said.

He acknowledged that the COVID-19 virus "first appeared in China," but insisted that "doesn’t mean its origin is in China."

A top Trump adviser charged the Chinese Communist Party's initial efforts to cover-up and minimize the outbreak may have contributed to its global spread, the Washington Examiner reported.

"This outbreak in Wuhan was covered up. It probably cost the world community two months [during which officials could have been working to contain it]," said National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

"If we'd had those [two months] and been able to sequence the virus, and had the cooperation necessary from the Chinese, had a WHO team been on the ground, had a CDC team, which we'd offered, been on the ground, I think we could have dramatically curtailed what happened both in China and what's now happening across the world," O'Brien said.

The The Daily Signal noted Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged "the outbreak of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan."

And the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission confirmed its work on the "many ... pneumonia cases."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters this week "the Wuhan virus that began at the end of last year is something that this administration is taking incredibly seriously."

"The State Department has been very involved from the beginning when we worked diligently to get hundreds of Americans out of Hubei province, out of Wuhan, and get them back to the United States safely," he said.

"The Chinese Communist Party has said that this is where the virus started. So don’t take my word for it; take theirs," he said.

MSNBC personalities, nevertheless, are among media figures who have called it "racist" and "astoundingly gross" to note the origin of coronavirus.

And the Washington Post recently reported China's communist regime is helping spread the rumor that the virus originated in the United States.

"In recent days, run-of-the-mill mockery of the White House has taken a darker turn as the Chinese internet became inundated by the theory, subtly stoked by the Chinese government, that the coronavirus originated in the United States," the Post said. "The U.S. government, one version of the theory goes, has been covering up mounting cases, and perhaps thousands of deaths, by classifying them as regular flu."

The Daily Signal noted NBC, CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post have called it the Wuhan coronavirus.

One suspect in the origination of the threat is the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, where the world's most deadly pathogens, including SARS and Ebola are studied.

In 2017, scientists warned a dangerous virus could escape from the lab.