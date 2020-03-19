China's Communists advise calling COVID-19 'Italian virus'

China, which intially used the term "Wuhan coronavirus" regarding the pandemic that orignated in the Chinese city, has reversed course, even blaming the U.S. Army.

Now, communist Chinese authorities are instructing diplomats to call it the "Italian virus" or the "Iranian virus," reports Bitter Winter, a magazine focused on human rights in China.

Italy and Iran have been the second- and third-hardest hit countries, after China, apparently because of the many Chinese workers they have hosted as part of Beijing's international construction-investment program.

Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist who founded the Center for Studies on New Religions, writes that secret documents instruct Chinese diplomats and agents to call it the "Italian virus," Bitter Winter reported.

The diplomats are instructed to insist the coronavirus did not originate in Wuhan and to promote President Xi Jinping as a heroic leader who defeated the virus.

"Some days ago, I opened my email and found a message from a Chinese colleague asking whether I was safe from the 'Italian virus,'" Introvigne wrote. "I had never heard the expression 'Italian virus' with respect to COVID-19, but then learned that others had received similar messages, and that Japanese were being asked by Chinese friends whether they had been affected by the 'Japanese virus.'"

"The CCP wants to 'sinicize' everything, including all religions. Only one thing is being 'de-sinicized,' the virus," he said.

Introvigne cited the left-wing Catholic daily La Croix International, which published a report "citing confidential instructions sent to Chinese embassies and fellow travelers around the world one week ago. They were asked persuade those favorable to China never to mention the Chinese origin of the virus, and to insist that 'while the virus severely hit Wuhan, where it really originally came from is unknown. We are conducting new studies to locate the virus’ true origin.'"

Introvigne explained the instructions instruct embassies to "raise doubts" about the Wuhan coronavirus. Already, Chinese officials have referred to the "Japanese virus," the "Italian virus" and the "Iranian virus."

"Personally, I welcome all measures in the West aimed at protecting ethnic Chinese from racism, and from the unfounded opinion that most Chinese living overseas are infected with COVID-19," Introvigne said. "In fact, most aren't, and I know Chinese Italians who were born in Italy and have not visited China for many years who were nonetheless harassed and discriminated in restaurants and other public places.

"What is now happening is, however, different. The CCP propaganda is trying to claim that the virus came to China from abroad in order to hide the fact that the party lied for weeks about the magnitude of the crisis, in fact making it much worse than it could have been if acknowledged immediately."

He pointed out the CCP even has the audacity to tell the world to "say thank you to China" for its handling of the virus.

The Chinese communist news outlet Xinhua has confirmed that a book is being published touting Xi's "outstanding leadership as a great power leader" who defeated the virus.

"In fact, the CCP lies and delays in acknowledging the crisis made the epidemics worse," he said.

The Daily Caller reported NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel, repeating the racism charge, insisted the coronavirus "is a bat virus, not a China virus."

President Trump repeatedly has defended his references to the "Chinese virus." He has noted that Chinese propaganda has falsely tried to pin the blame on the U.S. instead.

"I have great love for all of the people from our country," Trump said at a press briefing Wednesday. "As you know, China tried to say at one point — maybe they stopped now — that it was caused by American soldiers."

A letter this week from 39 leaders in the U.S. conservative movement have asked Trump to investigate China's handling of the pandemic.

"The world needs to know the details behind the spread of this deadly virus so everyone understands exactly how this was started. The world deserves to know who was responsible so future pandemics of this nature can be prevented," they wrote.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, has charged that it's irresponsible to call it the Chinese virus.

1/2 CDC Director Robert Redfield admitted some Americans who seemingly died from influenza were tested positive for novel #coronavirus in the posthumous diagnosis, during the House Oversight Committee Wednesday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

A top Trump adviser charged the Chinese Communist Party's initial efforts to cover up and minimize the outbreak may have contributed to its global spread, the Washington Examiner reported.

"This outbreak in Wuhan was covered up. It probably cost the world community two months [during which officials could have been working to contain it]," said National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

"If we'd had those [two months] and been able to sequence the virus, and had the cooperation necessary from the Chinese, had a WHO team been on the ground, had a CDC team, which we'd offered, been on the ground, I think we could have dramatically curtailed what happened both in China and what's now happening across the world," O'Brien said.