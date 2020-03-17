Chip and Joanna Gaines spill real reason they left HGTV

(FOX NEWS) -- Chip and Joanna Gaines are embarking on a new business venture -- their own network -- and feel more in control than ever about the future of their brand.

The Gaines confirmed that Magnolia is set to launch on Oct. 4, with content focusing on topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design.

Chip, 45, revealed in a recent interview with Inc. magazine that he and Joanna, 41, felt that their lives were getting too complicated trying to balance their former HGTV show, "Fixer Upper," along with their multiple other retail and design businesses.

