Christians see Supremes 'favorably' as fights over religion loom

The Supreme Court delivered a series of blows to the rights of religious believers with the Obamacare mandate, the creation of same-sex marriage and a reaffirming of abortion rights.

But then came the Masterpiece Cakeshop case in which the court reprimanded a state for hostility to Christianity and the appointment of two conservative justices by President Trump.

The change is reflected in a survey by Pew Research finding that 72% of white, Protestant Christians approve of the Supreme Court.

"Americans enter this key stretch feeling good about the Supreme Court. While a 62% majority of Americans overall have a favorable opinion of the court, Christians are more likely than religiously unaffiliated Americans to see it favorably (69% vs. 51%). This includes about seven-in-ten among white evangelical Protestants, white Protestants who do not identify as born-again or evangelical Christians (72% each), and Catholics (70%)," Pew said.

Among all U.S. adults, 62% had a favorable opinion while 31% did not. Christians were a 69%-24% split with Protestants and other categories higher.

The survey also found that among Republicans, or those who lean that way, three-quarters have a favorable view. Democrats and those who lean that way were at 49%.

During Barack Obama's administration, when the court had just adopted the Obamacare mandate and created same-sex marriage, only one-third of Republicans and only 30% of white evangelicals had favorable views of the court.

Among all adults, 69% say the court is impartial on religion, with 11% saying it's unfriendly and 18% saying it's friendly.

Seventy-six percent of white, not evangelical, Christians said it is neutral, while white evangelicals were at 72%, along with Catholics. Seventy-eight percent of white Catholics considered it neutral.

"Many Americans agree that Supreme Court appointments are an important factor to consider when making voting decisions," the report said.

Before the 2016 presidential election, 65% of U.S. registered voters said Supreme Court appointments were "very important" to their vote, a higher share than those who said that about trade policy (57%) and the environment (52%), but a lower share than those who cited the economy (84%) and terrorism (80%), Pew saidd.

Washington Examiner opinion writer Nicole Russell said the results aren't "exactly surprising, given that the high court now boasts five conservative, originalist judges and that 6 in 10 white evangelicals want to overturn Roe v. Wade

"Yet it does raise interesting questions about the role of religion in our government and what expectations religious people should have of the judiciary," she wrote.

"As an ardent supporter of both the pro-life cause and religious liberty, I can certainly understand the temptation Christians have to view the Supreme Court favorably when there are religious liberty cases on their docket and it looks as if a majority of justices interpret the Constitution in an originalist way. But God has not called Christians to love the Constitution above others and himself. 'Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly with God,' is what he says he requires," wrote Russell.

"I fear evangelicals misunderstand the Supreme Court’s role and the role of faith in the public square at times, conflating their desire to be a bastion for truth, faith, and liberty, with love of God and people. Engaging in the culture wars with the double-edged sword of Christianity and government not only can sometimes misuse a branch of government at will but perhaps also conflicts with God’s ultimate directive for Christians."

She noted the Supreme Court "is not there to legislate what Christians, or anyone else, have failed to work through the proper channels."

"The Supreme Court does not exist to make anyone, either evangelicals or atheists, happy with political outcomes. The judicial branch exists to ensure the laws Congress makes are in alignment with the Constitution and nothing more."