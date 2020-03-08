Christians ticketed for images that show 'reality' of abortion

Pro-abortion campaigners have a new tool to prevent the truth of abortion from reaching the public.

It's a Community Protection Notice that cites pro-life advocates for "peacefully demonstrating the reality of abortion."

Which the "notice" characterizes as a crime.

Such a ticket recently was handed to Christian Hacking, 29, after Stella Creasy, a member of the British Parliament, "demanded an anti-social behavior injunction."

Hacking works for the Center for Bioethical Reform in the U.K. and now is scheduled to appear in court later this week, according to a report from Christian Concern.

The ticket is from the Waltham Forest Council for Hacking's efforts to show pictures of the realities of abortion.

Creasy, "who is vehemently pro-abortion," the report said, "demanded that the police and local council intervene to prevent Christian and other local volunteers from publicly criticizing her extreme abortion proposals in Walthamstow."

The ticket complained the images were the cause of "unreasonable behavior that was persistent in nature" and had "a detrimental effect on the quality of life of others."

The metropolitan police said they would not be involved because no crime had been committed.

A few years ago, others were arrested in Brighton for displaying the same images, but a judge cleared them of the counts.

"I am not satisfied," the judge wrote, "that these images are 'threatening, abusive or insulting.'"

In that case, those who were cited for the offending images later each were awarded 40,000 British pounds in damages.

The new report said Stella Creasy "has been one of the most vocal activists in the House of Commons for liberalizing abortion across the U.K."

"Most recently, she has been particularly active in pushing extreme, liberalized abortion laws on Northern Ireland, which would all but remove the few remaining protections for unborn children."

The anti-abortion campaign included activists who are trained to "respectfully engage members of the public" on the topic.

When the campaign launched, "pro-abortion members of the public" immediately blocked the displays.

"Christian was then confronted by an Antisocial Behavior Service Delivery Manager and issued a Community Protection Warning. The pro-life group was accused of engaging in 'unreasonable behavior which is persistent' and 'having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of others' – despite the fact that the pro-abortion group was persistently blocking the banners, following the pro-life group around," Christian Concern said.

Authorities confiscated the banners and images.

Hacking said the images showed the victims of Creasy's policies, but she refused even to discuss them.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "Christian Hacking and CBR UK have done nothing unlawful. This whole case has been caused by MP Stella Creasy crying 'foul' and claiming harassment after being faced with the reality of what she fights for in parliament."