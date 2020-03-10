SECTIONS
Chuck Norris' best 'tough-guy' moments on screen

'Incredibly long and storied career of kicking the snot out of bad guys'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:40am
(FOX NEWS) -- On March 10, action star Chuck Norris becomes another year older, wiser and, if a slew of Internet memes are to be believed — tougher.

One of the action genre’s most prolific heroes turns 80 in 2020 and he’s got an incredibly long and storied career of kicking the snot out of bad guys to show for it. Norris is able to play tough and capable characters because he himself is an accomplished, title-holding martial artist and veteran of the United States Air Force.

While there are many leading Hollywood tough guys, Norris is one of the rare few who can walk the walk as well as talk the talk.

Read the full story ›

