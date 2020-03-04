Chuck Schumer launches into Supremes: 'You will pay!'

A reporter attending protests at the Supreme Court on Wednesday as it heard arguments over the constitutionality of a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have hospital admitting privileges caught longtime abortion advocate Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., issuing what sound to many like a threat to the two associate justices appointed by President Trump.

Alexandra DeSanctis of National Review wrote on Twitter that the Senate minority leader was addressing a "pro-abortion crowd" that booed when he mentioned Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neal Gorsuch.

"I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said.

It's the first time the Supreme Court has addressed abortion since Kavanaugh and Gorsuch joined.

The Twitter news aggregator Twitchy noted the reaction to Schumer's statement.

Twitter user Alex Baldon asked if it was a "threat."

Twitchy quoted Jay Malak: "Sounds like a senator is threatening judges. I was told this kind of intimidation was bad for our freedoms… Hey guys? Yo journalists?"

And Stephen Miller wrote: "I remember when threatening SCOTUS Justices was banana republic stuff that caused massive vapors on CNN and in the News of the Democracy Dies in Darkness Post."

Twitchy asked: "So which brave firefighter will confront Senator Schumer about his violent rhetoric?"

Twitter user John Noonan said it's why judicial appointments are for a lifetime.

"To protect the integrity of judicial decisions, and to shield judges from threats from the executive and legislature."

See Schumer's comments, starting about 2:13:25 ion this video from a pro-abortion group:

Schumer also gave a "thumbs down" to Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, warning, "You won't know what hit you."