Faith
Church members turn backs on Bloomberg

Dem candidate speaks at Brown Chapel AME

Published March 2, 2020 at 10:26am
(MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER) -- When Ryan Haygood saw democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg get up in front of the audience at Brown Chapel AME Church, he hoped the former mayor of New York would take the opportunity to “right a wrong.”

He didn't, so Haygood turned his back on him — literally, joining a group of about seven other people in protest after Bloomberg didn't address his mayoral administration's controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

Bloomberg was invited to speak during Selma’s Jubilee, an annual event marking “Bloody Sunday” when hundreds of protesters were beaten and battered while marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965.

Read the full story ›

