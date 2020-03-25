Church says it has constitutional right to open, defying state health order

(KRDO) -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- A Colorado Springs Church remains open for worship services even though there is a State Health Department order banning gatherings of 10 or more.

Leadership at Colorado Springs Fellowship Church tell KRDO they have no plans of closing. The church says that it has a Constitutional right to practice their religion, even amid the public health order aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Colorado Health Department officials tell KRDO this is the first example of defying the order in this manner that they've seen.

