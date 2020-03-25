SECTIONS
Church says it has constitutional right to open, defying state health order

'For us to create this type of fear and paranoia in this country is amazing to me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2020 at 3:45pm
(KRDO) -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- A Colorado Springs Church remains open for worship services even though there is a State Health Department order banning gatherings of 10 or more.

Leadership at Colorado Springs Fellowship Church tell KRDO they have no plans of closing. The church says that it has a Constitutional right to practice their religion, even amid the public health order aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Colorado Health Department officials tell KRDO this is the first example of defying the order in this manner that they've seen.

