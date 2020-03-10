Churches closing doors, live-streaming services to avoid coronavirus

(USA TODAY) -- With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, Aaron Trank and his wife, Rachelle, held church at home on Sunday.

Trank called on the family's Amazon Echo to stream worship songs for their kids. The family also sang along to music on YouTube before praying together. Next week, they'll stream sermons online.

"We've never done anything like this before," Trank said. "We were trying to re-create the structure of a typical Sunday because it's become part of our weekly cadence. Thankfully, technology has helped us to do so."

