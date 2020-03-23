Clyburn: Democrats must use Chinese virus to restructure America 'to fit our vision'

A key Democrat leader says his party needs to use the Chinese virus pandemic to make America more into what it wants – turning the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus political.

The National Review says the demand comes from Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

Clyburn commented during a recent call featuring more than 200 House Democrats that the catastrophe is "a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision."

The Democrats already have trashed at least two proposals in the Senate that would provide help for American families, small businesses and industries – all facing huge hurdles because of the shutdown – essentially nationwide in some circumstances – of business because of the Chinese pandemic.

Among the bullet points that Democrats apparent want, according to their GOP critics, better bargaining power for unions, environmental rules for airlines, and tax credits for wind and solar power, the Review reported.

None of the issues has a direct connection to the hurdles that the nation is facing at this point with coronavirus.

The Senate's first "fast-track" legislation to help the country fell on a party-line vote late Sunday with Democrats against helping the country. The same result happened on Monday.

"All of a sudden, the Democratic leader and the speaker of the House shows up and we're back to square one," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"We’re fiddling here, fiddling with the emotions of the American people, fiddling with the markets, fiddling with our health care. The American people expect us to act tomorrow," McConnell said. "And I want everybody to fully understand if we aren’t able to act, it’ll be because of our colleagues on the other side continuing to dicker when the country expects us to come together and address this problem."