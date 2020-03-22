Colleges alter admissions process amid coronavirus pandemic

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- Colleges across the country are canceling on-campus and in-person admissions tours and switching over to virtual tours as colleges continue to close for the semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to EdSurge, virtual platforms are seeing a major increase in usage on their sites and products as colleges continue to cancel tours. In addition, these companies have stated that they are planning to work with their partnering schools on marketing efforts so that enrollment pushes do not have to cease.

The companies encouraged students to stay in touch with their schools for information about admission events that are being moved online in accordance with state and administration orders.

Read the full story ›