Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib: F*** Trump's national day of prayer

Don’t let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic. Fuck a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action. pic.twitter.com/mYhpbbhTDP — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 15, 2020

President Trump's proclamation designating March 15 as a national day of prayer invited people of all faiths to participate, so it seems unlikely that the reaction of Muslim Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to the move was based on any problems she might have with Christianity.

It seems she believes not only that asking God for help is a useless endeavor, it's impossible to pray and act at the same time.

Tlaib retweeted a Twitter message by David Hogg, the teen who arose as a national anti-gun activist after surviving the shooting at his Florida high school in 2018.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

"Don't let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic. F*** a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action," Hogg wrote.

President Trump, after declaring a national emergency Friday to free up $50 billion in federal resources to combat the coronavirus, declared Sunday a national day of prayer.

In his "Proclamation on the National Day of Prayer for all Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts", he said that in the nation's "times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty."

"As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship," the proclamation stated.

He concluded with: "I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones.