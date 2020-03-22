Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is among the latest victims of the novel coronavirus, having tested positive for COVID-19.

"Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19," Paul's office said Sunday on the senator's Twitter account. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."

His office also indicated:

"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.

"Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul."

Paul is the third member of Congress officially positive with coronavirus.

Last week, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, indicated they tested positive, and dozens of other lawmakers who suspect they may have been exposed have been self-quarantining themselves.

Paul was the only U.S. senator to vote against the first round of emergency funding of $8 billion earlier this month to combat the coronavirus. His diagnosis comes as both Republicans and Democrats are discussing a massive economic stimulus bill.

CNBC noted: "Paul is one of the most hawkish senators on fiscal policy, often arguing against new spending. He has repeatedly signaled opposition to the massive, multi-trillion dollar spending packages being negotiated by the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"He has instead proposed smaller measures including a payroll tax holiday and temporary enhancements to state unemployment programs."

The Louisville Courier Journal noted the 57-year-old Paul "was among the many high profile attendees at the Speed Art Museum's "Speed Ball" fundraiser on March 7 where at least three other people -- philanthropist Christy Brown, Louisville first lady Alexandra Gerassimides and Kentucky Author Forum leader Mary Moss Greenebaum -- tested positive for COVID-19."

