Contaminated cash may spread coronavirus, WHO warns

(FOX NEWS) The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised people to wash their hands and stop using cash if possible as the paper bills may help spread coronavirus.

WHO told the Telegraph on Tuesday that customers who use cash bills should consider using contactless payments instead as coronavirus (Covid-19) may cling to the surface of paper bills for multiple days.

In the Telegraph article, the Bank of England acknowledged that cash can carry bacteria or viruses and urges people to wash their hands regularly.

