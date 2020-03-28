Controversial 'Googley-Eyed Jesus' mural makes return

(BANGOR DAILY NEWS) A long-obscured mural on Holy Cross church referred to by many locals at the “Googley-Eyed Jesus” is once again visible to the public. For several years, a strategically planted pine tree hid the striking, lower portion of the artwork. It depicts Christ, with large eyes rolled back in his head, looking heavenward, during the crucifixion. The upper portion, showing the resurrection and ascension, remained visible.

“I’m so excited to go see him,” wrote Amy Simpson Tavano, who posted a picture on Facebook of the tree coming down. “I’ve lived in this house long enough to see the tree planted, watch the tree grow, plot the tree’s death and see my wishes fulfilled. What a day.”

Read the full story ›