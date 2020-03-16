Coronavirus cure? Disease experts using HIV, malaria drugs to 'wipe out' COVID-19

Infectious-disease researchers in Australia believe they have discovered two existing drugs that could "cure" COVID-19, claiming patients have responded well to treatment.

DailyMail.com reported the researchers at the University of Queensland in Brisbane say they made the virus "disappear" using chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, and the HIV-suppressing combination lopinavair/ritonavir.

The coronavirus, believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has infected an estimated 170,000 people around the world, causing some 6,500 deaths.

Professor David Paterson of the Queensland team said he hopes people will be enrolled in larger pharmaceutical trials within weeks.

Paterson, DailyMail.com reported, said the drugs are a possible treatment or cure.

He said the test subjects have ended up with "no viable coronavirus in their system at all after the end of the therapy."

Controlled testing still is needed to assess the validity of the treatment.

"That first wave of Chinese patients we had (in Australia), they all did very, very well when they were treated with the HIV drug," Paterson told DailyMail.com. "What we want to do at the moment is a large clinical trial across Australia, looking at 50 hospitals, and what we're going to compare is one drug, versus another drug, versus the combination of the two drugs."

The HIV drugs are commonly used today while chloroquine is not.

Chloroquine once was a common treatment for malaria, but as people have developed an increased natural resistance to the mosquito-borne disease, the drug has been used less frequently.

The scientists, DailyMail.com reported, are eager to use an already-approved medication because it would cut out the lengthy processes of safety trials.

U.S. officials hope to begin trials of a possible vaccine within days.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 35 experimental vaccines in development, including one co-developed by the U.S. government.