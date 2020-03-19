Coronavirus hits China-linked nations hardest

The severe outbreaks of the coronavirus in northern Italy and Iran appear to be linked to China's implementation of its "One Belt and One Road" construction program, which brings Chinese workers into the host countries.

The Federalist reported many nations are borrowing money from China for construction projects that are handled by Chinese companies.

"What many people find shocking is that Italy and Iran are the second- and third-hardest hit nations in this outbreak," the report said.

Worldwide, the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 200,000 people and has claimed about 8,000 lives. China leads the world with more than 81,000 cases and about 3,200 deaths.

Italy has suffered more than 35,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths, while in Iran it's almost 18,000 cases and 1,135 deaths.

The Federalist said the "One Belt and One Road" initiative is Beijing's "foreign policy play disguised as infrastructure investment."

"Here's how it works: China and country X agree to do an infrastructure project in country X. Country X has to borrow from a Chinese bank to finance the project. A contract is always awarded to Chinese companies, which then bring supplies and Chinese employees to country X to build the project. Clearly, the country that benefits most from this initiative is China," the Federalist reported.

China's concern is it's "geopolitical influence as well as its economic and military footing."

Even without the coronavirus, it wasn't a good deal, the report said.

"At least eight countries that signed on the OBOR initiative are so indebted to the Chinese that they had to hand over their strategic assets to China to offset their debt. Despite these worrisome precedents, leaders in both Italy and Iran eagerly signed up to OBOR in 2019, hoping the red capital from Communist China would rescue their nations from economic woes. Now they are paying a dear price for it."

The report explained Italy has struggled with unstable governments over the years, leaving no one with an incentive for longterm solutions. For example, just two years ago, a new government was installed, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed on to the agreement.

"As part of the deal, Italy opened an array of sectors to Chinese investment, from infrastructure to transportation, including letting Chinese state-owned companies hold a stake in four major Italian ports. The deal gave communist China a foothold in the heart of Europe," the report said.

Significantly, the regions of Lombardy and Tuscany, where much of the Chinese investment developed, now are sites of the worst coronavirus outbreaks outside China.

Iran has faced economic woes because of its adherence to a nuclear weapons program and the sanctions that were applied to stop it.

"Facing domestic economic and political challenges and international isolation, Iran has sought out China as an ally against the United States, relying on economic ties and military cooperation with Beijing to fend off U.S.-imposed sanctions," the report said.

"China has been keeping the Iranian regime afloat by purchasing Iranian oil, selling the Iranian regime weapons, and transferring nuclear technologies."

Iran signed onto OBOR in 2019, the report said. Now, the nation's outbreak has been traced to the region where China was building a high-speed rail line.