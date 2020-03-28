As coronavirus keeps parishioners homebound, Christian clergy debate online communion

(RELIGION NEWS) As Christian churches cancel in-person services to avoid contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus, many have rushed to embrace “virtual” Communion: Some celebrate via livestream; others encourage parishioners to bring their own bread to Zoom videoconference meetings; and at least one United Church of Christ minister is upping the frequency of his online Communion because “our people need normalcy.”

But with churchgoers still holed up in their homes to avoid infection for weeks and even months to come, Christian leaders are starting to ask: Is Communion appropriate for cyberspace?

Clergy have expressed a variety of opinions on the topic in recent weeks, sparking debates — including among leaders within the same tradition.

