Coronavirus patients who refuse to self-isolate face murder charges in Italy

(LONDON METRO) Anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus in Italy who refuses to self-isolate could face 21 years in prison.

Authorities warn that those who come down with a cough, fever or other signs of the deadly Sars-like disease who avoid going into quarantine could risk being charged with attempted murder. The country is struggling to contain the spread of the bug and has confirmed more than 12,000 cases and 827 deaths.

Italy has been put on a nationwide lockdown with all stores except for pharmacies and food outlets being ordered to close down. Citizens have also been told they are not allowed to travel unless for pressing health or work reasons.

Read the full story ›