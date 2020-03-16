Coronavirus shutdowns: Why does transportation get a pass?

Something is going on, and I'm not buying what we the public are being told. Heaping manure on a Ritz cracker doesn't turn it into a luxury couture cracker from Froufrou & Thomas. It's my feeling that's exactly what churlish untrustworthy politicians complicit with the lamebrain media are attempting. I'm open to being persuaded otherwise.

Fomenting panic to inculcate blind behavioral compliance is no different than using schizoaffective disorder to sell aspirin. Both constructs are based upon falsity. Considering the history of draconian ulterior self-serving machinations by feckless politicians, why should I blindly accept their claims at face value?

Governors have ordered the closing of all restaurants, bars, theaters, stores and gyms. Supposedly this is because gatherings of 50 or more persons exacerbate the potential for transmitting the coronavirus.

But these same states haven't shut down airports. They would have us believe that going to school, a restaurant, a bar, a movie or a gym – to eat/drink, watch a film, and/or exercise – is dangerous, but waiting in a crowed airport in preparation to enter a sealed pressurized container with 100 or more people is OK. We're not safe in a restaurant but supposedly we're safe in a sealed container for two to six hours with people coughing, sneezing, snoring, changing children's diapers, etc.

As I write this article, is has been approximately 24 hours that a longtime dear friend and colleague lost his wife to H1N1. She had spent time with family and friends out of state and then flew home where almost immediately upon arriving she exhibited symptoms of this virulent virus. Less than two weeks later my friend's wife went to be with the Lord.

There's been no backtracking to see where she contracted the H1N1 virus. There's been no investigation of every person on the filled-to-capacity flight she traveled home on. But I'm supposed to passively accept that it's too dangerous for me to enjoy an evening of dinner and cigars with friends?

The subways and rail lines haven't been shut down. We're to believe it's a public safety menace to take in movie or have dinner with friends, but riding on a crowded subway where people cough, sneeze, brush and rub against one another is OK? Traveling from Atlanta to Manhattan on a train filled with strangers who could have a cold or flu is fine, but working out at the local gym for 45 minutes is a threat to society? Really? We're supposed to accept that at face value without question?

Something else that's not being discussed gives me cause for question. Are we simply to accept that the door isn't wide open for the dark minions with proven global track records of currency manipulation? Are we to accept that lurking in the shadows, nefarious wraith-like creatures that feast upon financial calamity they mastermind in times of crisis aren't at work now?

In observing the current hysteria, I question what happens next year and the year thereafter should the Lord tarry. Or perhaps we're not supposed to know that flu viruses don't go away. Will it be necessary to cancel church services and weddings, mandate the closing of all stores, restaurants, theaters, bars and gyms in the years up coming? Will it be necessary to cancel portions of the season for all sports? Or does the panic we're witnessing have only a one-year shelf life?

There's one other thing that it seems the public is being carefully steered away from questioning. Suppose this virus didn't escape from a level-4 bio facility in Wuhan, China. Suppose that's just the cover story the Chinese government finds most convenient to propagate.

Pulitzer Prize nominee Jon Rappoport, an investigative reporter for 30 years, writes:

"Where did SARS begin? Where was it first found? Guangdong, China. In their excellent book, 'Virus Mania,' Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Kohnlein explore non-virus causes of flu-like illness in that locale. They found causes. It turns out this area is one of the world's largest recyclers of e-waste:

'Guangdong is China's largest industrial area … extremely polluted. Garbage lies everywhere; above all high-tech waste. … For $1.50 a day, locals disassemble computers, monitors and printers with their bare hands, endangering both their own health and the environment. … There, workers empty toner cartridges from laser printers the whole day long without protective masks, breathing in fine carbon dust. Others, mostly women and girls, dip circuit boards into baths of liquid lead to separate and collect the soldering materials with which the memory chips and processors are attached to the plates. Unprotected, they are exposed to toxic fumes. While the plastic plates are simply burned up, the chips and processors are put in acid baths, to extract their gold. Here as well, poisonous fumes are generated, and the unusable leftover acids are just dumped into the river. A lot of garbage is simply burned up or dumped onto rice fields, irrigation facilities or into waterways. The bodies of water and groundwater around Guiys have become so contaminated that drinking water has to be brought in daily from other cities. …'

"A real cause of real illness. No need for a virus. Except … as a cover story." (See: "Coronavirus Covert Operation," Feb. 27, 2020.)

Suppose, it's easier for the Chinese government to promulgate the idea that this coronavirus escaped from bio lab, than to have the world find out the nation's ecosystem in any number of areas is thoroughly poisoned from their reckless disregard pursuant to waste and chemical disposal?

This isn't as extreme of a question when we consider that the consensus opinion is coronavirus wasn't created in the Wuhan meat markets. However, consensus is the virus did show up there in the seafood and meats.