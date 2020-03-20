Coronavirus and the southern border

There's scarcely a moment in news that you can avoid the crisis we face, the fight against the coronavirus. The virus dominates every news story, as we listen to those addressing how the virus will affect our lives – today and in the future.

I live in California in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are faced with rules and regulations as to how we can live our daily lives. We have to practice "social distancing" – keeping a certain distance from people as we relate to them. How close we should get to them, how often should we associate with them, and where and how.

Depending on our age, we are given rules as to how and when we should leave our homes – where we can go and how and when. In other words, we are to "shelter in place." We are told that it's OK to go to the doctor, the pharmacy, the food market – but other than that, stay put inside the house – and no entertaining or visiting family.

On top of that, schools are closed, so parents have to deal with the reality that the children will be home all day, every day. How do they deal with that, especially if the parents work? It's tough. In fact, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has now imposed "shelter in place" on the entire state, says the reality is that school may not open again this school year.

In fact, breaking any of these rules is considered a misdemeanor. Whether your local police would cite you depends on their attitude, but the fact remains, they have the right to write that ticket.

Did you ever think we would face such a situation? Most of us never dreamed of it.

There's no doubt that some people might get stir-crazy from such rules, and in fact, it's already happening. One clear example for me is the fact that on my daily dog-walk on nearby trail, which usually is relegated to a few other dog-walkers and cyclists, yesterday and today was a traffic jam of parents and kids and bikes and dogs.

So much for staying away from other people!

While media are enthralled with the issues facing Americans because of the coronavirus, they are virtually ignoring the fact that President Trump has plans for stronger border enforcement. In fact, the administration plans to turn back all asylum-seekers and other foreigners attempting to enter this country illegally.

You would think that would rate a headline, given the media opposition to border enforcement. But no, I haven't seen a mention of it.

Administration officials say we cannot risk allowing the virus to spread through detention facilities and expose Border Patrol agents.

Sounds logical to me. Under the new rule, agents will immediately return to Mexico anyone who attempts to cross our southern border between legal ports of entry. There will be no detainment in any U.S. facility and no due process.

According to the Border Patrol, we have been flooded with thousands of foreign nationals from countries affected by the coronavirus. Department of Homeland Security figures show that since October 2019, nearly 151,000 border crossers and illegal aliens from 72 countries affected by the virus have been apprehended at our border.

Since October, 1,657 Chinese nationals have been apprehended at our southern border – according the DHS, they present a unique public health threat. No kidding. They're from China, the source of the coronavirus.

But they're not alone. According to Breitbart, since October, 6,400 Brazilians have arrived at our border along with eight Iranians, 12 Italians, 345 Russians, 160 Romanians, 204 Vietnamese, 827 Indians, 1,045 Cameroonians, plus 21,000 Hondurans. All those countries have confirmed coronavirus cases.

In addition migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua Venezuela – 44,370 of them, arrived at our border after traveling thru coronavirus-affected Mexico. That country has confirmed 164 cases of the coronavirus, with one death.

Interestingly enough, Mexico is considering closing its northern border with the United States over fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

Make note – Mexico wants to close its northern border to prevent people on our side from crossing into Mexico. How's that for a switch?

Never mind the illegality of border crossing without papers. Never mind criminals crossing the border. Never mind drug or weapon smuggling across the border. Never mind human trafficking across the border.

Yet, Mexico has not closed schools – as we have. Nor has Mexico closed its borders to people coming from places with high numbers of coronavirus cases. But Mexico plans to crack down on the U.S. border!

Christopher Landau, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, told Mexican lawmakers that completely open borders don't benefit either country. "We see it now with the virus, and hopefully we can work closely together because in health issues, political parties and borders aren't important."

My reaction to that?

Famous last words!

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.