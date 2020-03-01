SECTIONS
Coughing Pope Francis cancels retreat

1st time in his 7-year papacy he's missed spiritual exercises he initiated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2020 at 6:30pm
(AP) -- VATICAN CITY — A coughing Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered for the traditional Sunday blessing that he is canceling his participation at a week-long spiritual retreat in the Roman countryside because of a cold.

It is the first time in his seven-year papacy that he has missed the spiritual exercises that he initiated early in his pontificate to mark the start of each Lenten season. Such retreats are typical Jesuits, an order to which he belongs.

The 83-year-old pontiff, who lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness as a young man, has canceled several official engagements this week as he battled an apparent cold.

Read the full story ›

