COVID-19 panic: Far more damaging than the virus itself

It's been a crazy week, hasn't it? On Monday, the stock market tanked. On Tuesday, Italy shut down. On Wednesday, Seattle closed its schools. On Thursday, Denmark locked down. By Friday, it seemed most of our country was in an advanced state of panic.

Hysteria is sweeping the globe, and it's ridiculous.

Typical example: "Last week, Gov. David Ige of Hawaii declared a state of medical emergency even though there had not been one case of the coronavirus there. He recommended that everyone have a two-week supply of food. There was pandemonium at the supermarkets."

As of March 13, there have been 137,000 reported cases worldwide of this new strain of coronavirus, with 5,065 deaths. Eighty percent of the cases were in China (which, to put it in perspective, has a population of 1.5 billion).

Meanwhile, according to the CDC, during the 2018-2019 flu season there were 35 million cases of the flu just in the United States, with 34,000 deaths. From Oct. 2019 through Feb. 22, 2020, the U.S. has had 45 million cases of the flu, with 46,000 deaths.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

About these shocking-but-normal statistics, we hear … crickets.

What on earth is causing such panic over COVID-19? Why can't people put things in perspective? This virus is not Ebola or bubonic plague, yet we're acting like it's a death sentence for anyone and everyone who contracts it. I know the media tends to operate on an "if it bleeds, it leads" basis, but it's driving me nuts to see the ridiculous amount of unnecessary terror being cultivated.

There is far more damage being created by the panic than by the virus itself. The damage is hitting hardest those who are most unable to take a hit – small business owners, hourly workers, the poor. Yet because the media continue to push the angst and drama, the panic worsens, and the little guy takes a huge hit. There will be millions of job losses. Did you get that? Not deaths, job losses. Millions.

Doctors everywhere – who understand the statistics about flus – are urging calm. During an interview with CBS News last week, Dr. Drew Pinsky "shredded the media for purposely causing panic in the American people which negatively affects not only individuals but also businesses. … 'What I have a problem with is the panic and the fact that businesses are getting destroyed, that people's lives are being upended, not by the virus, but by the panic. The panic must stop. And the press, they really somehow need to be held accountable because they are hurting people."

"When the radioactive dust settles from this orchestrated panic-strategy, potentially hundreds of billions will have been lost, thousands of businesses closed, and millions of employees fired," observes Douglas MacKinnon with Issue Insights. "The economic devastation ignited by the deliberate panic strategy is spreading like an unchecked wildfire. … Naturally, once it was clear that the panic was not only taking hold but spreading, craven politicians predictably jumped into the echo chamber to scream 'The Sky is Falling' for partisan or self-serving reasons."

I can't speak for China or Europe, but it's easy to see why the hysteria is being pushed in the United States. The virus is being politicized in a last-ditch effort to make sure Trump isn't reelected in November. Since the Russia collusion hoax, the Ukraine accusations and impeachment didn't work … maybe the coronavirus will.

"Clearly there is an effort by the left to talk this into a 'coronavirus' slump so it can destroy a significant amount of the economy built by Trump and Republicans in time for Democrats to find some way to narrowly slip figurehead president Joe Biden into the Oval Office," observes Jon Dougherty.

But will the little guy who loses his job or business blame Trump?

Unsurprisingly, Dems are flat-out lying. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint press release Sunday: "President Trump continues to manufacture needless chaos within his administration and it is hampering the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak."

This is pure fantasy, of course – Trump is nowhere near manufacturing "needless chaos" – but that didn't stop Pelosi and Schumer from following Rahm Emanuel's advice ("You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before") to further their agenda.

Dems are also pushing the fiction that Trump cut the CDC and NIH budgets, a lie so transparent that even the Associated Press (no friend of Trump) chastised the spreading of this fake news.

"Indeed, no matter the true scale of the crisis, there's little doubt that Democrats have seized upon it to blame Trump for the recent stock market crash almost the point of cheering on the chaos," states Paul Joseph Watson on Summit News.

But will this work to bring Trump down?

Contrary to what politicians believe, people aren't stupid. If you're smart enough to start and run a small business, you're smart enough to realize that the most pro-business president we've ever had isn't hyping the coronavirus to decimate the economy. In fact, I suspect people are more likely to vote for a businessman as a result of this economic hack-attack than they are likely to vote for progressive policies that will hamstring all attempts to rebuild after the worst is over.

"While [the Democrats] are beating the coronavirus drum like their political lives depend on it, reality favors the president. Again," notes the National Sentinel.

One columnist even urges those who lost their livelihood to enter into a class-action lawsuit "against those who willingly created a panic for ratings, ad revenue and political advantage."

It's clear Democrats see the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity, not an epidemic. The yearly cases of influenza are ignored because no one can criticize Trump for them. But a new mystery disease? Woo-hoo, open the floodgates of blame!

It's a crying shame dozens of people have died from the coronavirus in America.

But it's an even bigger shame that millions are having their livelihoods disrupted, thanks to the media-fueled hysteria.

Calm down, people.