COVID19 viral jihad: A clear and present danger

In 2018, the Islamic State called for "viral warfare" against the West. ISIS released a bioterrorist training video detailing how to aerosolize hantavirus, Cholera and Typhoid bacterium – "We will make you fear the air you breath (sic)." Knowing this, federal authorities continue to allow tens of thousands to cross our borders from high percentage ISIS-sympathizing nations. Many of these militants surely have seen the video with instructions to "lone wolf" terrorists on how to unleash the hantavirus from a concoction of rat feces and urine:

"Sprinkle the liquid substances or the basics of bacteria with drinking water to take effect automatically. Sprinkle the crushed material on exposed fruit and public foods or scatter them in the air in crowded places." My fellow Americans, be forewarned: The coronavirus is surely on ISIS' radar to be weaponized as well.

Al-Naba, Islamic State's official online news source, stated in February that the coronavirus pathogen is "a punishment from God Almighty" against the Chinese for murdering Uighur Muslims. Weaponizing the coronavirus has surely crossed the militant minds of at least some of the terrorist organization's leaders.

We must realize there are only two types of Muslims crossing our borders – militant and non-militant. If federal agents were armed with crystal balls foretelling which were bio-terrorists in training, we might relax a bit. But based on State Department statistics, there is no valid way to vet the motives of the 1,700-plus disciples of Muhammad traveling to the U.S. each day.

The travel ban President Trump enacted in 2017 was unconstitutionally castrated by the courts and has thus proven anemic. In 2019, the U.S. allowed over 700,000 students and tourists from Muslim-majority countries to study and visit. This is about 5,000 more souls than the population of Boston.

How many of these souls are militant when compared to their 3.5 million moderate Muslim American counterparts? I say "moderate" because according to a 2011 Pew Research poll, only "eight-in-ten American Muslims said suicide bombings and other forms of violence against civilian targets are never justified (81%)."

Well whoop-dee-doo. Let us assume that all those polled were telling the truth. That would leave 19% of American Muslims polled willing to admit that terrorism is sometimes justified. It is now probably politically incorrect to ask U.S. Muslims such questions over the phone, but thankfully those rules did not apply to Pew's 2015 Middle Eastern poll, which revealed from one sampled nation that, "only 28% in Pakistan had an unfavorable view of ISIS," with 72% stating a favorable view or refusing to answer.

U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement let in 58,273 Pakistanis last year, seeming to forget it only took two students to wreak havoc on the city of Boston. Both Boston Marathon bombers and all 19 of the 9/11 hijackers came to the U.S. on student, business or tourist visas, some receiving Pell grants, food stamps, Section 8 housing and other taxpayer-funded welfare. In essence, these militant Muslims got paid by Uncle Sam to come to the U.S. and blow up Yankees.

The mainstream media incorrectly identified such terrorists as "radicals," but according to Orthodox Islam, radical Muslims are those who kill fellow Muslims, not American infidels. Acts of murderous terror against unbelievers are simply Quran-sanctioned hits.

My experience with U.S. Muslims is that they are primarily hardworking, hospitable and pleasant. Just remind me next time not to mention Israel during dinner – a Syrian doctor I met almost choked on his falafel due to my faux pas. Will he still be friendly if the U.S. backs Israel the next time they are invaded by Muslim neighbors, or will he turn militant? I just don't know. I, too, lack a crystal ball.

Viral jihad is a clear and present danger – an inexpensive terrorist strategy Americans cannot afford to ignore. Please join me in flooding the State Department by calling the recorded comments service at: 202-647-6575 and press "8" to record your concerns … and be polite.

The Islamic tsunamis of visas pouring in from Muslim majority nations must be curtailed. Urge our government to turn back the tide of weakly vetted visitors before a clever jihadist figures out how to weaponize the coronavirus or a few just slip in to sneeze. To fail to do so would be tantamount to having allowed German Nazi sympathizers to vacation on Coney Island during World War II, with Uncle Sam buying the tickets.