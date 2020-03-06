D.C. judge launches attack on AG Barr

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A federal judge rebuked Attorney General William Barr over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

In a Tuesday order, D.C. District Court Judge Reggie Walton second-guessed the redactions appearing in the 448-page report and demanded the Justice Department hand over an unredacted version so he could decide if more should be made public.

Walton, a President George W. Bush appointee, said, “The Court has grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report” as well as its “impacts on the Justice Department’s subsequent justifications” that its redactions of the report were authorized under the Freedom of Information Act.

