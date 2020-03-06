SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

D.C. judge launches attack on AG Barr

Second-guesses decisions regarding Mueller report

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2020 at 8:30am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A federal judge rebuked Attorney General William Barr over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

In a Tuesday order, D.C. District Court Judge Reggie Walton second-guessed the redactions appearing in the 448-page report and demanded the Justice Department hand over an unredacted version so he could decide if more should be made public.

Walton, a President George W. Bush appointee, said, “The Court has grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report” as well as its “impacts on the Justice Department’s subsequent justifications” that its redactions of the report were authorized under the Freedom of Information Act.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Joe Biden campaign praises activist who called Hunter Biden's actions 'very bad'
Job growth smashes expectations
LGBT community refuses to accept ex-lawmaker who says he's gay
Trump gets chance to appoint 3rd judge to influential D.C. court
D.C. judge launches attack on AG Barr
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×